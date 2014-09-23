Israeli Military Shoots Down Syrian Aircraft

Wikipedia A Sukhoi 24 fighter jet.

Israeli forces said Tuesday morning that it shot down a Syrian aircraft that was “attempting to infiltrate Israeli airspace in the Golan Heights.”

A Syrian Sukhoi 24 fighter jet was brought down by a Patriot missile over the Quneitra border, Haaretz reported.

According to Reuters, Israeli military sources said the plane crossed into Israeli territory by accident while on a mission to fight Syrian rebels.

This is the first time in 25 years that the Israeli air force has intercepted a Syrian aircraft, Haaretz said.

