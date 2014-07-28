IDF: Here's What It Looks Like Inside A Hamas Tunnel

As Israel has cracked down on missile attacks via its Iron Dome missile defence system, Hamas has moved much of its war efforts underground, building an intricate network of tunnels underneath Gaza and into Israel.

The purpose of the three dozen underground passageways is to provide a way for Hamas to shuttle fighters and weapons across the border into the homes and towns of Israelis. They are consiodered a military gamechanger.

Since the start of Israeli invasion of Gaza ten days ago, Israel has made destroying the tunnels one of its top priorities. A new video released from the Israel Defence Forces, posted to YouTube reveals what one of these tunnels looks like, just before the IDF blows it up.

Hamas has spent $US30 million pouring concrete and other materials to build the tunnels, which are tall enough to allow a soldier to stand. The tunnels are lined with rail tracks so that Hamas can ferry weapons through on carts, as well as electrical and communication cables.

Here’s the entrance to one of the tunnels

Youtube/Screenshot

This is what the electrical and communications cables look like.

Youtube/Screenshot

And a better view of the tunnel just before the IDF blows up.

Youtube/Screenshot

Here’s the full video, including the detonation:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

H/T The Telegraph

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.