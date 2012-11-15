Israel Releases Video Showing 'Pinpoint Strike' On Hamas Leader

The Isreal defence Sources have uploaded a video of their “pinpoint strike” on Ahmed Jabri, the top military leader of Hamas. At the time of writing the video has only been up 20 minutes or so on YouTube and comments are going nuts.



The IDF had previously called the operation “surgical” with use of air-tight intelligence from the Israeli Security Agency and use of “advanced technologies.”

The strike comes alongside reports that Israel is considering sending troops into Gaza.

WATCH:



