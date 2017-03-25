A legendary Silicon Valley designer is selling his wacky 6-in-1 home for $20 million

Design guru David Kelley is selling his California home for $A20 million.

Set on five acres of lush woodland in the exclusive Silicon Valley town of Woodside, this house is regarded as a post-modern masterpiece.

It was co-designed by Italian architect Ettore Sottsass and Kelley, who is the founder of design consulting firm IDEO — best known for designing Apple’s first computer mouse — as well as Stanford’s design school.

8,000 square foot in total, the property consists of six separate and unique pavilions. It comes with a working equestrian center with an arena, stables, and a tack room.

Michael Dreyfus of Dreyfus Sotheby’s International Realty and Sean Foley of Coldwell Banker have the listing.

Take a look around:

This 8,000-square-foot property is located in Woodside, one of the most expensive neighbourhoods in the US, and home to a mix of wealthy venture capitalists and tech entrepreneurs. Bernard Andre Italian architect Ettore Sottsass is the brains behind this kooky house. Along with owner David Kelley, he is responsible for its distinct style. Bernard Andre Kelley is best known for setting up IDEO, a design and innovation company, which created the first Apple mouse. The building reflects his functional and innovative style of work. Bernard Andre The main house has a large kitchen and dining room. Bernard Andre The kitchen has a post-modern minimalist feel to it. Bernard Andre Six-foot-tall detached cabinets, installed at various angles, break up the large space between the kitchen and Living areas. 'Not only are they handy conversation starters, but they're damn convenient,' Kelley told the Wall Street Journal. Bernard Andre Source: The Wall Street Journal Sottsass also designed some of the furniture in the house. According to Dreyfus Sotheby's, the potential buyer will have the option to buy this furniture, but it is not included in the price. Bernard Andre The living room continues the minimalist theme. Bernard Andre The master bedroom has views across the garden. Bernard Andre The master bathroom has green tiling to match the surrounding woodland. Bernard Andre Outside, there's a large seating area to entertain guests by the pool. Bernard Andre The pool area is shared by the main house and a pink guest house, which has a bedroom, bathroom, living room and home gym. Bernard Andre The office is one of the most distinctive parts of the property. Bernard Andre There's a large window with a view out across the property. Bernard Andre Kelley has a private design studio in the house, despite his IDEO office being based in nearby Palo Alto. David Kelley home The property also comes with a working equestrian center. Bernard Andre This includes a separate barn with horse stables. Bernard Andre Kelley uses the barn as a place to keep his cars. Bernard Andre There is also a large sand arena to train horses. According to the Wall Street Journal, Kelley's wife once kept her own horse here before moving them to a nearby ranch. Bernard Andre Source: The Wall Street Journal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.