Identity theft affected 13 million people in the US last year -- here's how to keep yourself safe

It could have happened to you or someone else you know at least once.

It may have came in the form of an unsolicited phone call or an unwarranted bill, but according to Boston University, identity theft has been on the rise — in 2015 alone, around 13 million individuals fell victim to this crime.

The following infographic from Boston University’s Master of Criminal Justice Online Program shows various aspects of this elusive crime that is estimated to have cost $112 billion since 2009, and gives a few helpful tips to prevent yourself from falling victim to it.



Boston University’s Master of Criminal Justice Online Program

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.