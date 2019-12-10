These are the victims of the New Zealand volcano eruption which killed 6 people and left 30 more in the hospital

Reuters Smoke from the volcanic eruption of Whakaari, also known as White Island, is pictured from a boat, New Zealand December 9, 2019 in this picture grab obtained from a social media video.

Identities of the victims of a volcano eruption on an island in New Zealand are beginning to emerge.

47 people were on White Island at the time of the eruption. Six of them have died, while eight more are missing and presumed to be dead.

Local tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman is the first of the dead to be named.

30 more are currently in the hospital, some with severe burns. One of the dead was admitted to hospital but later died there.

Identities of the victims in the volcano eruption on an island in New Zealand are emerging the day after the disaster.

As of Tuesday six deaths have been confirmed of the 47 people whom authorities say were on the island at the time of the eruption, around 2 p.m. Monday.

Eight more people who were on the island have yet to be found, and are presumed by authorities to be dead as well.

Only three of the 47 were relatively unscathed, and were discharged from the hospital after being checked over. The remaining 30 are being treated, some of whom are in a serious condition.

Here is everything we know about the victims so far.

The first of the dead to be named was local guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, who gave tours of the volcano

Facebook A photograph of Hayden Marshall-Inman from his Facebook profile.

Marshall-Inman lived in the nearby town Whakatane Inman. His death was confirmed by his brother, Mark.

This Facebook post said Marshall-Inman died “doing the one thing he loved.” The accompanying photograph appears to show Marshall-Inman (left) wearing a penguin onesie with his family in Sydney, Australia.

Speaking to 10 News mark Inman’s described the Whakaari volcano as “magical” and said it had brought “so many magical memories” to visitors.

“Unfortunately it’s taken one of our family,” he said.

Source: BBCGuardianFacebook

A second person confirmed dead is thought to be from Malaysia but has not been named.

GNS Science A still showing a group of people walking along a path leading up to the rim of the crater, moments before the volcano erupted.

Source: BBC

Three others have been confirmed dead by New Zealand police, giving a total of six.

Getty Images A rescue helicopter is pictured arriving at the Whakatane Airport on December 09, 2019 in Whakatane, New Zealand.

Five of the victims were confirmed dead on the same day the volcano erupted.

A sixth was still alive when taken to the Middlemore Hospital in Auckland, according to CNN, but died of his or her injuries the day after the eruption.

Source: New Zealand Police, CNN

8 people have not been located after the eruption. Authorities believe this means they are almost certainly dead as well.

DigitalGlobe via Getty Images via Getty Images DigitalGlobe via Getty Images satellite image of Whakaari, White Island, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand.

Authorities have yet to comprehensively search the island. A police update Tuesday said officials were still assessing whether it was safe to go there.

Source: CNN,New Zealand Police

Among the missing are thought to be Anthony and Kristine Langford and their two children from Sydney.

In an interview with local TV, relatives of the Langfords said that they do not know where there are after the eruption.

It is not clear whether they made it off the island to hospital, or are among those presumed dead.

I have spoken with relatives of the Langford family missing after the #NZVolcano at White Island. They’re hopeful Anthony, Kristine, Jesse & Winona will br found at hospital or sheltering on the island. They’re asking for anyone who recognises them to speak up. @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/zHpbWR2v8P — Andrew Denney (@Andrew_Denney) December 9, 2019

Relatives of mother and daughter Julie and Jessica Richards from Brisbane have called seven hospitals in New Zealand in an attempt to try to find the pair, with no success.

A relative told ABC that they were “overwhelmed” and have so far got little information from authorities.

Source: ABC News

3 more Australians — Lisa Gallow, her husband Gavin, and her daughter Zoe — are also missing.

As with the Langfords, it is unclear whether they are among those in hospital or part of the eight who are unaccounted for.

Source: The Guardian

Another local tour guide, 24-year-old Tipene Maangi, is yet to be located. He was working for White Island Tours at the time the volcano erupted— the same tour company as Hayden Marshall-Inman.

His cousin said he was not supposed to be working the day of the eruption but was called in for an extra shift, according to New Zealand outlet Newshub.

Source: Newshub

A German couple, Angelika and Horst Westenfelder from Karlsruhe in Germany are also listed as missing.

Source: The Guardian

Lauren and Matthew Urey, a newlywed couple from the US were on day tour to the island as part of their honeymoon trip when the volcano erupted.

They were airlifted out of the island are now being treated in different hospitals in New Zealand for severe burn injuries.

Sources: Washington Post,People

30 people are in hospital with severe injuries including burns. Police say the nature of the injuries makes identification difficult.

Source: CNNNew Zealand police

Only three people on the island were relatively unscathed. According to CNN, they were checked over and discharged.

Source: CNN

