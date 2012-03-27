Professional Networks Built On Facebook Are Growing Like Crazy

Professional networks built on Facebook are picking up major traction, according to Appdata.



The space is hot, which is why dozens of venture capitalists are looking at companies like Identified and Branchout.

In the last month, Identified has more than doubled its monthly active users. It now has 2.5 million monthly average users, which is up from 1 million in February.

Branchout, which is another professional network built on Facebook’s platform, has 10.9 million active monthly users, which is double what it was a month ago.

While growing fast, neither network is close to challenging LinkedIn, which has more than 150 million members around the world.

Here are the growth charts:

Photo: Appdata

Photo: Appdata

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.