7 things I wish people would stop saying to me and my identical twin

- I have an identical twin sister who was born two minutes before me.
- We have been incredibly close throughout our lives, having attended the same schools and shared friends.
- While growing up and even now as adults, there are some things we are sick of hearing.
We were incredibly close from a young age, and my mom says that we even shared a secret language when we were toddlers. This closeness continued when we went to school and throughout our adult lives.
I love being a twin — it’s like having a built-in best friend for life. However, I have heard some annoying questions and statements by people who don’t understand what it’s like to be a twin. Here are just a few of them.
We have been compared in all aspects. I once witnessed two of my former coworkers argue over which twin was “the prettier one” after they met my sister for the first time.
According to the Stanford Department of Genetics’ Tech Interactive, some identical twins can have different heights and weights because these factors aren’t just controlled by DNA, but also by lifestyle factors.
Some scientists believe that DNA is responsible for about 80% of a person’s height, according to a 2016 research paper published by Nutrition Reviews, which is cited in an article by Medical News Today.
Nutrition, sleep patterns, and exercise can influence height growth, according to Medical News Today.
Anyone who lives in the UK has probably heard of John and Edward, twin singers who use the stage name “Jedward.” They appeared on “The X Factor” in 2009, when I was around 13.
It wasn’t long before our classmates were inspired by Jedward and created a similar nickname for Aimee and I. They combined both of our names and started calling us “Mikaimee.”
I got used to it over time, and if I heard someone shout my sister’s name, I would automatically answer without correcting them. It just felt easier than causing a fuss.
Of course, now as an adult, I don’t mind correcting people.
If a mutual friend shares a big life update with Aimee or if they change plans to hang out that the three of us previously made, they often forget to inform me too. “I assumed Aimee already told you,” is something that I hear time and time again.
As a twin, it can be difficult to form your own identity and to have your peers recognize it. Having someone say you are like “the same person” — even if it’s in a joking manner — only reinforces the misconception that twins are not individuals.
