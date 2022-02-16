7 things I wish people would stop saying to me and my identical twin

I have an identical twin sister, and while I love being a twin I’m used to hearing some annoying questions and statements from people.

My twin sister, Aimee, was born two minutes before me.

We were incredibly close from a young age, and my mom says that we even shared a secret language when we were toddlers. This closeness continued when we went to school and throughout our adult lives.

I love being a twin — it’s like having a built-in best friend for life. However, I have heard some annoying questions and statements by people who don’t understand what it’s like to be a twin. Here are just a few of them.