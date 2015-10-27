These 2 became best friends after realising they looked like identical twins

When Ciara Murphy of Wexford, Ireland, and Cordelia Roberts, from the UK, enrolled in an exchange program to study in Germany, they probably expected to learn new things and meet new people.

What they didn’t realise was that they’d each meet their doppelgänger, and become good friends. Now that they have met, they’re “a package deal,” a friend says, and one is rarely seen without the other.

Both Murphy and Roberts have brown hair and eyebrows with green eyes and a light olive skin tone. With their high foreheads, oval-shaped faces, and similar noses, they look like they could be sisters, if not twins.

The two recorded a video for Twin Strangers, the online community geared toward helping people find their own doppelgängers, and it’s since been picked up by sites like the Guardian.

“I didn’t know anyone coming to Bremen,” Roberts said. “I didn’t know anyone who was coming with me so I was truly just alone in a different country for the first time.”

“When I was going out at nights, people started to ask me did I come here with a sister or a twin and I didn’t know what they were talking about in the beginning,” Murphy said. “I realised they were talking about Cordelia.”

Then, Roberts said, on a night out, they finally met and someone goaded them into taking a picture together. They took one photo, and thanks to their similar hairstyles, facial expressions, and shirts, and it went viral.

Murphy’s friend Jessica says they’re now known as “the twins.” “If Ciara shows up and Cordelia doesn’t, people are like, ‘Where’s your twin?’ They’re like a package deal.”

“I’m not getting sick of people saying we look alike,” Murphy said. “In fact, it’s a good conversation starter.”

See their full “Twin Strangers” video below.

