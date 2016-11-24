This portable turbine turns a river's energy into power for your home

A Canadian company has created a turbine that makes green energy for your home using a river’s perpetual flow.

Idenergie’s river turbine can create up to 12kWh per day – which is enough to power a home.

The company also says there is no evidence that the turbine is harmful to aquatic life, so no fish will get trapped or injured in the turbine.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.