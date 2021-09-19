8 ideas for unique Halloween costumes inspired by Disney theme parks

You can do the same by either sewing or crafting a costume, or finding similar pieces and putting a DIY look together.
You could also find inspiration in your favorite theme-park rides.
Jeremy, a Disney fan and fashion influencer, recently created an outfit inspired by It’s A Small World. On Instagram, he said his white-and-gold look was inspired by how he “imagined the attraction’s iconic clock face character, Glockenspiel, would dress.”
To make the outfit, he used a Cricut machine to create gold embellishments that he later ironed onto the outfit, and added extra layers of lace fabric to create a tailcoat.
Disney theme parks are full of iconic restaurants, and they can double as Halloween costumes.
One of those spots is Casey’s Corner, the baseball-themed, casual dining option in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.
Disney fan Lynda was inspired by the restaurant and wore a pinstripe dress with the Casey’s Corner logo embroidered on its bodice.
If you prefer scary over cute, look no further than Haunted Mansion attractions for costume ideas.
The ride is full of characters to dress as, from Hitchhiking Ghosts to Madame Leota.
Cosplayer Sami, however, took inspiration from the attraction’s pre-ride stretching room, where there’s a portrait of a girl standing on a tightrope above alligator-infested water.
Another eerie ride is the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, which is known for its creepy bellhops.
Disney fan Elizabeth and her fiancé Ivan both dressed in matching bellhop looks, and you can do the same.
Outfits and accessories inspired by the ride can be found on websites like Etsy, or you could make your own with burgundy clothes and gold accessories.
Your favorite Disney landmark could also make for a unique Halloween outfit.
There’s Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in California, and the Tree of Life at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom.
Or if you prefer Epcot, like designer Sky, you could dress as Spaceship Earth, sometimes referred to as the Epcot ball. She created a standout ball gown with giant triangles that mirror the building’s texture and a blue skirt inspired by its space theme.
Don’t forget about Disney’s iconic transportation when coming up with costume ideas.
She and three others wore all-black outfits underneath handmade monorail cars. One young member of their group also dressed as a Monorail pilot with a reversible sign that read, “Please stand clear of the door” and “Por favor, manténgase alejado de las puertas.”
Even if you don’t want to wear a full costume, you can still look festive in a theme-park-inspired look.
Disney creator Kathy has the perfect option for those who love the Mickey-shaped pumpkin decorations seen at Disney World and Disneyland each fall.
She wore a Mickey Mouse graphic tee paired with a black miniskirt, knee-high boots, and character accessories, including a Mickey face mask and Loungefly backpack.