8 ideas for unique Halloween costumes inspired by Disney theme parks

Amanda Krause
Disney fan Yuuri wears a costume inspired by Minnie Mouse.
Disney fan matches Minnie Mouse in a purple-and-orange witch costume. Yuuri
  • There are tons of Halloween costume ideas to be found within Disney theme parks.
  • You could be a character from your favorite ride, or copy Minnie Mouse’s Halloween outfit.
  • Some Disney fans have also taken inspiration from theme-park restaurants and transportation.
Classic Disney characters often wear costumes on Halloween, so don’t be afraid to copy their looks.
Disney fan Yuuri did so one Halloween by wearing a purple-and-orange witch costume that looked almost identical to the one Minnie Mouse wore that year. 

You can do the same by either sewing or crafting a costume, or finding similar pieces and putting a DIY look together. 

You could also find inspiration in your favorite theme-park rides.
Disney fan Jeremy wears an outfit inspired by the It's A Small World ride.
Influencer wears a handmade outfit inspired by It’s a Small World at Disneyland. Jeremy
Jeremy, a Disney fan and fashion influencer, recently created an outfit inspired by It’s A Small World. On Instagram, he said his white-and-gold look was inspired by how he “imagined the attraction’s iconic clock face character, Glockenspiel, would dress.”

To make the outfit, he used a Cricut machine to create gold embellishments that he later ironed onto the outfit, and added extra layers of lace fabric to create a tailcoat.

Disney theme parks are full of iconic restaurants, and they can double as Halloween costumes.
A Disney World fan wears a dress inspired by the Casey's Corner restaurant.
Disney fan Lynda poses in Magic Kingdom while wearing a Casey’s Corner dress. @southerndisneybelle_/Instagram
One of those spots is Casey’s Corner, the baseball-themed, casual dining option in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. 

Disney fan Lynda was inspired by the restaurant and wore a pinstripe dress with the Casey’s Corner logo embroidered on its bodice.

If you prefer scary over cute, look no further than Haunted Mansion attractions for costume ideas.
Disney fan Sami dresses as a Haunted Mansion character.
There are four characters in the Haunted Mansion’s stretching room that you could be. Sami/Vesta
The ride is full of characters to dress as, from Hitchhiking Ghosts to Madame Leota.

Cosplayer Sami, however, took inspiration from the attraction’s pre-ride stretching room, where there’s a portrait of a girl standing on a tightrope above alligator-infested water.

Another eerie ride is the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, which is known for its creepy bellhops.
Disney fan Elizabeth Anne Pineda dressed as a Tower of Terror employee.
Disney fans and Ivan dress as bellhops from Disney’s Tower of Terror ride. Elizabeth
Disney fan Elizabeth and her fiancé Ivan both dressed in matching bellhop looks, and you can do the same.

Outfits and accessories inspired by the ride can be found on websites like Etsy, or you could make your own with burgundy clothes and gold accessories.

Your favorite Disney landmark could also make for a unique Halloween outfit.
Disney fan Sky dresses as Spaceship Earth at Epcot.
Fashion designer poses in Epcot while wearing a Spaceship Earth ball gown. Sky
There’s Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in California, and the Tree of Life at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom.

Or if you prefer Epcot, like designer Sky, you could dress as Spaceship Earth, sometimes referred to as the Epcot ball. She created a standout ball gown with giant triangles that mirror the building’s texture and a blue skirt inspired by its space theme.

Don’t forget about Disney’s iconic transportation when coming up with costume ideas.
Disney fan Tifni and her family dress as a Monorail.
Theme-park fan and her family dress as a Monorail at Disney World. Tifni
At Disney World alone, there are numerous transportation options for people staying at the theme park’s resorts. One of those is the iconic monorail, which inspired a costume Disney fan Tifni wore with her family in 2015.

She and three others wore all-black outfits underneath handmade monorail cars. One young member of their group also dressed as a Monorail pilot with a reversible sign that read, “Please stand clear of the door” and “Por favor, manténgase alejado de las puertas.”

Even if you don’t want to wear a full costume, you can still look festive in a theme-park-inspired look.
Disney fan Kathy Ha wears a Mickey Mouse pumpkin outfit.
Disney fan Kathy wears a Mickey Mouse-inspired Halloween outfit. HappilyKathy
Disney creator Kathy has the perfect option for those who love the Mickey-shaped pumpkin decorations seen at Disney World and Disneyland each fall.

She wore a Mickey Mouse graphic tee paired with a black miniskirt, knee-high boots, and character accessories, including a Mickey face mask and Loungefly backpack.

