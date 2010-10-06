Ideas Are A Dime A Dozen, Execution Is All That Matters

“Ideas are sexy. Execution? Not so much – This is a conundrum,” says Behance founder & CEO Scott Belsky.



The controversy surrounding the founding of Facebook is without merit because the idea was not unique. The company’s success came from execution of the concept that is social networking.

Belsky, author of Making Ideas Happen, tells us why ideas are a dime a dozen while execution is the real key to success.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

