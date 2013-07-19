What Your Travel Style Says About Your Financial Personality

As summer heats up, your idea of the perfect getaway is probably pretty straightforward: anywhere that’s not your desk.
But once you look past the need to just turn off your phone and stop answering emails … try closing your eyes and imagining the magical word “vacation.” What image pops into your head?
Whether it’s filled with palm trees or winding, cobblestone streets in Europe, travel styles say a lot about a person’s personality and priorities. In fact, we might even go so far as to say that your idea of the perfect vacation reveals a little something about the way you manage your money.
Your Money Type: The Savvy Saver
The most exhausting aspect of your vacation is getting to that remote island. Once you arrive, the most taxing activity on your to-do list will be, 'Apply more sunscreen.' And, when it comes to saving money, you're also likely to be the slow and steady type.
That's the good thing: putting in the initial effort--then laying low while your money grows--is something financial experts recommend all the time. For example, setting up automatic deposits from your checking account to your savings or retirement accounts is the best way to make sure you actually get your goals--one of which just may be vacation, or retirement, on that exotic isle.
Your Money Type: The Smart Spender
If your perfect trip includes a jam-packed itinerary with six European cities and 42 museums, then odds are you also own a few dog-eared guidebooks you've read cover to cover. And it's also no surprise that you'd be an information hound when it comes to your money.
Why is being this type helpful? Your very un-laissez-faire approach to your finances means you're more likely to be on top of your saving and spending. (See why LearnVest C.E.O. Alexa von Tobel takes a Money Minute every morning.) Doing hardcore research into important financial decisions will definitely benefit your bottom line, especially if you take the time to keep a close eye on your credit score, shop for the right credit card or land the best mortgage lender.
In fact, if you make sure to max out your reward points, like the guy in the story below, you just might be able to take a seventh country on to your itinerary!
Your Money Type: The Priorities-First Planner
With family and close friends living in different cities around the country, all your vacation days go to spending time with loved ones.
While, when it comes to vacation, it may mean you crave a little alone time now and again, your family-first approach to money is likely to guarantee you'll be able to pay for a spa day when you need one.
That's because your money type is most likely to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting the proper types of insurance and taking care of estate planning basics, should anything unfortunate ever come to pass. After all, trips to see loved ones should be filled with hugs and quality time--not discussing who gets what in the will.
Your Money Type: The Conscious Investor
If you buy carbon credits to offset your footprint after every plane trip and spend your Christmas break building homes, then it's safe to say you believe in putting your money where your mouth is.
Your social conscience is obviously admirable, and you can take the same approach to your investment accounts--and grow your net worth--with socially responsible investing, where you only buy stocks and funds that fall in line with your values. And when it comes to charitable donations, do your homework to ensure your money is well-spent with this guide to effective giving.
With a little research, you can make the right decisions for your money and your values.
