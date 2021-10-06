Search

The 25 companies students in tech around the world most want to work for

Madison Hoff
A man riding a bike passes a building with the Google logo on it on the Google campus
IT students are interested in landing a job at Google, according to Universum’s report of the World’s Most Attractive Employers. Michael Short/Getty Images
25. Volkswagen Group
Herbert Diess, Chairman of Volkswagen Group, poses with the new Volkswagen ID.3 electric car at the Volkswagen media preview at the 2019 IAA Frankfurt Auto Show on September 09, 2019 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
Chairman of Volkswagen Group Herbert Diess. Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Industry: Automotive
24. L’Oréal Group
L'Oreal
Industry: Fast-moving consumer goods
23. Adidas
People walk past an Adidas store in Beijing.
Industry: Fashion
22. Siemens
Siemens CEO Roland Busch giving a during the virtual annual shareholders meeting
Siemens CEO Roland Busch. Matthias Schrader/Pool/REUTERS
Industry: Manufacturing
21. McKinsey & Company
McKinsey & Company
Industry: Management and strategy consulting
20. Daimler/Mercedes-Benz
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz
Industry: Automotive
19. Lenovo
Lenovo
Industry: Computer hardware
18. Facebook
Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, delivers a speech
Industry: Internet content and information
17. Accenture
Accenture logo
Industry: Management and strategy consulting
16. JPMorgan
JP Morgan
Industry: Banking
15. Dell Technologies
Logo of Dell Technologies
Industry: Computer hardware
14. Deloitte
Deloitte booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing
Industry: Auditing and accounting
13. Goldman Sachs
Goldman sachs
Industry: Banking
12. Oracle
Oracle logo on a building
Industry: Computer software and technology
11. Huawei
Huawei logo
Industry: Telecommunication and networks
10. Sony
Sony presentation
Sony Corp’s President and Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida attends a news conference on their business plan at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on May 22, 2018. Toru Hanai/Reuters
Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances
9. BMW Group
A man and a child look at a BMW car
Industry: Automotive
8. Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems
Industry: Computer hardware
7. Samsung
A visitor uses a mobile phone at the Samsung booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain
Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances
6. Intel
Intel office
Industry: Computer hardware
5. Amazon
Amazon package logo warehouse
A package in an Amazon warehouse on December 8, 2020. Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images
Industry: E-commerce
4. Apple
A cloudy sky behind a brightly lit Apple logo in a Manhattan store
An Apple Store in Manhattan. Mike Segar/Reuters
Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances
3. IBM
A man stands near an IBM logo
Industry: Computer software and technology
2. Microsoft
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at Microsoft's live event in New York next. He is standing next to the Microsoft logo.
Industry: Computer software and technology
1. Google
Google office in New York
Industry: Internet content and information
How Universum came up with this ranking
Employer branding agency Universum just published its annual report of the World’s Most Attractive Employers. Among other findings, this report highlights the different kinds of companies students around the world are interested in. 

Universum surveyed over 26,000 IT students in 10 of the world’s largest economies, asking them to name their five ideal employers to work for. The survey was conducted from September 2020 to May 2021. Universum notes that the survey results are weighted by GDP.

“To be considered, companies must rank in the top 90% among the most attractive employers,” Universum added. 

Universum split engineering and IT into two different rankings this year, giving employers a better sense of just where students in these two different field of studies wish to work. Even with this split, students across both fields of study are really interested in Google, ranking as the most attractive company in both rankings for 2021. 

Students were not only asked about the companies they want to work for but what they look for in a future place of work. Like business and engineering students, IT students surveyed said that high future earnings is the number one ideal characteristic in an ideal future employer. Followed right behind that though is professional training and development. 

The above ranking and industry categories were shared with Insider from Universum. More about the just released 13th annual World’s Most Attractive Employers report can be found on Universum here.

About the Author
Madison Hoff