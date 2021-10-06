Search

The 25 companies engineering students around the world most want to work for

Madison Hoff
A white BMW iX is presented at the BMW stand
Engineering students are interested in landing a job at BMW Group, according to Universum’s report of the World’s Most Attractive Employers. Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images
  • Universum just published its annual rankings of the World’s Most Attractive Employers.
  • The employer branding agency surveyed students from 10 of the largest economies to see where they want to work.
  • Here are the companies that engineering students around the world hope to work for.
25. Pfizer
Pfizer
The Pfizer facility in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, on December 1, 2020. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
Industry: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology
24. Schneider Electric
The logo of Scheider Electrics
Industry: Manufacturing
23. Boeing
A model of Boeing 777 airliner is seen displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition
Industry: Aerospace and Defense
22. Shell
Shell logo
Industry: Energy
21. Volvo Car Corporation
A staff member stands in front of Volvo cars on display
Industry: Automotive
20. Sony
Sony logo
Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances
19. L’Oréal Group
A cosmetic display of L'Oreal products
Industry: Fast-moving consumer goods
18. Airbus Group
An Airbus A350 aircraft sits on the tarmac on display at the Singapore Airshow February 11, 2014
Industry: Aerospace and defense
17. Nestlé
Nestle
Industry: Fast-moving consumer goods
16. Toyota
Toyota Corolla
Industry: Automotive
15. Ford Motor Company
Ford motor company
Industry: Automotive
14. Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson logo
Industry: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology
13. Bosch
Bosch
Industry: Manufacturing
12. Amazon
Amazon worker boxes mask
Industry: E-commerce
11. IBM
IBM
Industry: Computer software and technology
10. Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G phone
Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances
9. Daimler/Mercedes-Benz
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz
Industry: Automotive
8. Intel
Intel office
Industry: Computer hardware
7. Volkswagen Group
Herbert Diess, Chairman of Volkswagen Group, poses with the new Volkswagen ID.3 electric car at the Volkswagen media preview at the 2019 IAA Frankfurt Auto Show on September 09, 2019 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
Chairman of Volkswagen Group Herbert Diess. Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Industry: Automotive
6. GE – General Electric
General Electric employee
Industry: Manufacturing
5. Apple
A cloudy sky behind a brightly lit Apple logo in a Manhattan store
An Apple Store in Manhattan. Mike Segar/Reuters
Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances
4. Siemens
Siemens CEO Roland Busch giving a during the virtual annual shareholders meeting
Siemens CEO Roland Busch. Matthias Schrader/Pool/REUTERS
Industry: Manufacturing
3. BMW Group
BMW
Industry: Automotive
2. Microsoft
Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott speaks on stage in front of a Microsoft logo.
Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott Vetala Hawkins and Microsoft
Industry: Computer software and technology
1. Google
Google New York Office
Google in Manhattan. Mark Lennihan/AP Photo
Industry: Internet content and information
How Universum came up with this ranking
Year after year Universum has been asking students what they look for in an employer, and which companies they hope hire them. Universum just published these results as part of its 13th annual World’s Most Attractive Employers report

The report from the employer branding agency gives employers a sense of where students are interested in working and what they look for in an ideal employer. 

Universum surveyed over 84,000 engineering students about who their top five employers they’re interested in working for. The survey for the World’s Most Attractive Employer ranking was collected over several months, from September 2020 to May 2021.

This year, Universum decided to split engineering and IT into two different rankings. Students surveyed are from 10 of the world’s biggest economies, and Universum weighted the results by their GDP. Universum notes “To be considered, companies must rank in the top 90% among the most attractive employers.” 

Engineering students also said, per Universum’s latest report, that right behind high future earnings they are looking for innovative employers.

The above ranking and industry categories were shared with Insider from Universum. This year’s ranking is available on Universum here, along with the business and IT rankings.

