The 25 companies business students around the world most want to work for

Madison Hoff
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is talking at a conference
Business students are interested in landing a job at Microsoft, according to Universum’s report of the World’s Most Attractive Employers. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
  • Universum just released its 13th annual ranking of the places students globally want to work for.
  • Along with top accounting firms, business students said they want to work at various tech companies.
  • Here are the companies business students from 10 of the largest economies named as ideal future employers.
25. Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing
Industry: Banking

Rank in 2020: 31

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 6

24. Daimler/Mercedes-Benz
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz
Industry: Automotive

Rank in 2020: 28

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 4

23. Nike
A display of Nike shoes
Industry: Fashion

Rank in 2020: 13

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 10

22. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Louis vuitton
Industry: Fashion

Rank in 2020: 20

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

21. Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G phone
Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances

Rank in 2020: 43

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 22

20. Unilever
Unilever logo
Industry: Fast-moving consumer goods

Rank in 2020: 27

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 7

19. Nestlé
A logo is pictured on the Nestle research center at Vers-chez-les-Blanc in Lausanne, Switzerland
Industry: Fast-moving consumer goods

Rank in 2020: 35

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 16

18. Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble's Dawn and Bounty
Procter & Gamble’s Dawn and Bounty are seen in a store. Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Industry: Fast-moving consumer goods

Rank in 2020: 18

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

17. Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch Keith Bedford/Reuters
Industry: Banking
16. Morgan Stanley
A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building
Industry: Banking

Rank in 2020: 15

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1

15. Adidas
People walk past an Adidas store in Beijing.
Industry: Fashion

Rank in 2020: 17

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 2

14. Boston Consulting Group
Boston Consulting Group
The Amsterdam office of the Boston Consulting Group in 2011. ictor/Getty Images
Industry: Management and strategy consulting

Rank in 2020: 14

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

13. BMW Group
BMW
Industry: Automotive

Rank in 2020: 16

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 3

12. McKinsey & Company
McKinsey & Company
Industry: Management and strategy consulting

Rank in 2020: 11

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1

11. Goldman Sachs
Goldman sachs
Industry: Banking

Rank in 2020: 6

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 5

10. PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)
Logo of PwC
Industry: Auditing and accounting

Rank in 2020: 8

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

9. JPMorgan
JP Morgan
Industry: Banking

Rank in 2020: 9

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

8. KPMG
KPMG
Industry: Auditing and accounting

Rank in 2020: 12

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 4

7. Ernst & Young
Ernst & Young
Industry: Auditing and accounting

Rank in 2020: 7

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

6. Amazon
Amazon warehouse packages
Industry: E-commerce

Rank in 2020: 4

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

5. L’Oréal Group
A cosmetic display of L'Oreal products
Industry: Fast-moving consumer goods

Rank in 2020: 10

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 5

4. Deloitte
Deloitte logo
Industry: Auditing and accounting

Rank in 2020: 5

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1

3. Apple
Apple iPhone 13 are pictured at an Apple Store
Industry: Consumer electronics and household appliances

Rank in 2020: 2

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1

2. Microsoft
Satya Nadella speaks in front of the image of a cell phone.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Manjunath Kiran/AFP via Getty Images
Industry: Computer software and technology

Rank in 2020: 3

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1

1. Google
A general view of the entrance of the Google office in Berlin
Google office in Berlin. Annegret Hilse/Reuters
Industry: Internet content and information

Rank in 2020: 1

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

How Universum came up with this ranking
Not only did Google rank as the most attractive employer for business students just in the US this year, but the tech giant placed at the top for business students surveyed around the world.

Universum surveyed over 110,000 business students from 10 of the world’s largest economies to learn about what makes an employer attractive to them and what companies they wish to work for.

Students were asked to choose their five ideal future employers. The survey was conducted from September 2020 to May 2021. The results are weighted by the economies’ GDP. Universum also wrote that “To be considered, companies must rank in the top 90% among the most attractive employers.” 

Google not only was named the most attractive employer among business students surveyed, but the tech giant also landed the top spot in the engineering student and IT student rankings.

Business students considering their future employer aren’t just thinking about financial companies and accounting firms to land a business job. Companies that made the above list fall into a few different industries, such as tech, consumer goods, and banking.

Not only did business students consider the above companies as highly attractive future employers, but business students also told Universum in the report that the top ideal employer characteristic is high future earnings. Professional training and development followed behind as an ideal attribute in a future employer for business students.

The above ranking and industry categories were shared with Insider from Universum. More about this year’s business student ranking, along with the engineering and IT rankings, can be found on Universum here.

