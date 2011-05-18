IDEA OF THE DAY: You Get To Decide What To Pay For This Meal

Springwise



The idea: A California restaurant chain is adopting something it calls “sacred commerce.” Hungry people can order the “I Am Grateful” dish and pay however much they want.The meal is vegan, so that basically anyone can eat it.

Whose idea: Cafe Gratitude

Why it’s brilliant: There’s certainly a community outreach element here — less fortunate people will always be able to eat for free or on the cheap.

We’re reminded of what Twitter CEO Dick Costolo said during this year’s Mobile World Congress: “When you provide value to your users, that value is returned to you tenfold.”

