IDEA OF THE DAY: Sniff A Scented Bracelet While You Study, Then Sniff It Again During A Test To Trigger Memory

Whiffers



The idea: Your sense of smell is the one most strongly tied to memory. Hack it with Whiffers Scented Bands.Wear a band and smell it while you’re studying. Then wear it again while taking your test. When you smell the scent, it will help you remember everything you studied.

Whose idea: Alliance Rubber Company

Why it’s brilliant: Tests can be hard. Anything to make them a little more manageable is great, especially if it actually works.

You can pre-order them for $5 for a pack of three.

