IDEA OF THE DAY: Turn Your Earbuds Into 80 dB Speakers

Tembo Trunks



The idea: These collapsible amplifiers will use nothing more than their acoustic shape to turn your iPod’s earbuds into a stereo system. No extra electricity is required — they work because of science.Whose idea: Tembo Trunks

Why it’s brilliant: They’re collapsible for maximum portability, and pictures on the site demonstrate that they can take quite a beating.

These are perfect for outdoor functions. The weather can easily ruin an expensive set of speakers, but with Tembo Trunks, there’s no electronics involved. Nothing to ruin, no batteries required.

