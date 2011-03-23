IDEA OF THE DAY: This Washing Machine Does A Full Load In 12 Minutes Flat

Russell Hobbs “>Asda



The idea: The Russell Hobbs washing machine cleans over 15 pounds of clothing in just 12 minutes.While most models have one jet to douse your laundry in soapy water, this one has two.

Whose idea: Asda

Why it’s brilliant: Not only does it save a ton of time, it’s also eco-friendly. The Russell Hobbs uses 30% less energy and 15% less water than standard washing machines.

If only it could dry your clothes equally fast. Then it would be the perfect appliance.

We think it’s awesome, let us know if you agree or not in the comments.

