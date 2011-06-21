IDEA OF THE DAY: This Shirt Uses Loud Music To Charge Your mobile phone

The idea: A prototype T-shirt that absorbs pressure from sound waves to charge your mobile phone.



Whose idea: Orange

Why it’s brilliant: The noise-responsive technology makes it so the louder the music, the quicker the phone charges. Sound vibrations, particularly bass frequencies, make the piezoelectric film (normally found in HiFi speakers) shake enough to produce electricity.

The shirt features a lead that fits into most phones.

