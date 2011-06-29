IDEA OF THE DAY: A Dog-Shaped USB Hub

The idea: The HubDog, a dog-shaped USB hub that allows you to connect four different devices at the same time while being small enough to fit in your pocket.



Whose idea: Kikkerland

Why it’s brilliant: It adds four more high-speed USB ports to your laptop so you can connect scanners, printers, and external storage devices at the same time. It also has an LED “heart.”

You can buy it at Kikkerland for $13.

