IDEA OF THE DAY: Stick This Wand In Your Coffee And It Will Never Get Cold

The idea: The Boog Coffee Warmer keeps your coffee at a solid 90 degrees.

Just stick it in your drink, pull the tab at the top and let the magic happen.

And by magic, we mean a chemical reaction between water and calcium chloride in the wand.

Whose idea: Jung Eun Park

Why it’s brilliant: Nobody likes lukewarm coffee. And the Boog is precise than reheating it in the microwave.



As long as you leave the stick in, the coffee will stay hot. This could be great for cold, outdoor events too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.