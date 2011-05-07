IDEA OF THE DAY: This App Lets You Scan And Pay For Groceries From Your iPhone

The idea: Scan It! is an iPhone app that helps you find and pay for groceries.



Just take a picture of your customer loyalty card and shop away. As you find items, take pictures of their barcode using your phone’s camera and the app will create a digital receipt. At the end of the trip, scan the card at a register and pay as usual.

It even recommends items, based on what you’ve already picked.

Whose idea: Modiv

Why it’s brilliant: Anything that can make grocery shopping less stressful deserves a try. This app will help you get errands done faster, without the stress of those horrible self-check out machines.

It only works at Stop & Shop, but the developers are trying to get other stores to sign on.

