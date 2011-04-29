IDEA OF THE DAY: This Adorable Robot Will Raise Money For Your Cause

Photo: FastCompany

The idea: DONA, a cute, cloaked robot, was designed to man a donation jar with arms outstretched, begging for money.It has sensors in its body that will detect when someone approaches, at which point it will dance and prompt people to give it money (via Fast Company).



Whose idea: A team of Korean researchers with input from MIT scientists.

Why it’s brilliant: Lots of people will hesitate to give money to a stranger, but there’s a certain novelty to seeing a robot beg for change that makes it easier for passersby to part with cash. Its cute, cartoony look likely helps as well.

To see DONA in action, check out this video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

