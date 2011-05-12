IDEA OF THE DAY: Turn Your Windows Into A Vertical Garden

Photo: Broken City Lab

The idea: Green enthusiasts take note — these Windowfarm kits will let you use window space in your house as a hydroponic farm. Regardless of the weather, temperature, or time of year, you’ll be able to grow food inside.Whose idea: Britta Riley



Why it’s brilliant: Concerned foodies know exactly how their food was grown and city inhabitants can grow some of their own food year-round. The educational aspect of Windowfarms means that many schools will be interested in buying kits as well.

