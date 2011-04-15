IDEA OF THE DAY: Stick These Buttons On Your Gloves To Use Touchscreen Gadgets And Stay Warm

Quirky



The idea: Digits are mini metal buttons that attach to your gloves, so you can play with touchscreen gadgets in the winter without freezing your fingers off.Just stick the back piece inside the glove’s fingertips, poke the post through, and fasten. The buttons transfer electricity through the fabric and send signals to your touchscreen.

Not even 5 degree weather will keep you from beating Angry Birds.

Whose idea: Brian Shy

Why it’s brilliant: Let’s face it: fingerless gloves are great for touchscreen devices, but they fail at keeping your hands warm. Digits provide both warmth and utility.

