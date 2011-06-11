IDEA OF THE DAY: The Swiss Army Knife Of Cutlery

Just-eat
The idea: Seven eating utensils in one for when eating on the go.
Whose idea: Just-eat
Why it’s brilliant: It contains a pizza cutter, wooden chip fork, chopsticks, a bottle opener, a fork, a knife and a spoon. Just-eat constructed the Eatensil after discovering that most British people felt fast-food tasted better if consumed with the correct cutlery.
