IDEA OF THE DAY: The Swiss Army Knife Of Cutlery

Just-eat



The idea: Seven eating utensils in one for when eating on the go.

Whose idea: Just-eat

Why it’s brilliant: It contains a pizza cutter, wooden chip fork, chopsticks, a bottle opener, a fork, a knife and a spoon. Just-eat constructed the Eatensil after discovering that most British people felt fast-food tasted better if consumed with the correct cutlery.

