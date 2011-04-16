IDEA OF THE DAY: Spend 10 Bucks, Get A Random Trinket In The Mail For Equal Value

Photo: Something Store

The idea: Think of it as a flat-rate Amazon.com with no catalogue.For $10, Sami will send you something guaranteed to be worth at least $10. The site says that your item “may be a cool gadget, rare book, table game, handmade necklace, reverse clock, box of gourmet chocolates, popular video game, big-box retailer gift card,” and the list goes on.



Whose idea: Sami Bayracki

Why it’s brilliant: You’ll never have to pick out a gift on your own again.

It’s exactly the problem that Bayracki had that led him to start the site.

