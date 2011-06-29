IDEA OF THE DAY: This App Shows Who's Dominating A Phone Conversation

The idea: A iPhone app that monitors your phone calls to show who is dominating the conversation at intervals of one, two and five minutes.



Whose idea: Unperfekthaus (via BingBoing)

Why it’s brilliant: The Talk-o-Meter learns to separate between two voices and shows what percentage of time a speaker is talking in red and blue bars.

Speakers can take a glance at the meter as they talk — and then make any necessary adjustments. This is a great tool for business, and could also be helpful during conversations with your mother-in-law.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.