IDEA OF THE DAY: A Conference Line That Calls All Of The Participants So They Don't Have To Dial In

The idea: Bridg.me makes conference calling as easy as using Google Calenders.



Just create an event, enter the phone numbers of all participants and the hashtag #bridg. Bridg.me will call everyone at the scheduled time.

Whose idea: Justin Heilman and Jagdish Repaswal

Why it’s brilliant: It’s annoying to jot down all of the numbers needed to dial in. It’s also frustrating to wait for other participants to arrive. Sometimes they forget and you’re stuck waiting forever. This feature solves both of those problems.

Right now, Bridg.me costs 5 cents a minute. As the company grows, it plans to offer its basic services for free, as well as unlimited plans.

