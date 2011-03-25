IDEA OF THE DAY: Pregnant Women Can See Real Images Of Their Babies Every Day By Wearing This Device

Ubergizmo.com



The idea: PreVue is a device pregnant women can wear around their abdomens to see real images of their babies.It’s like a belt meeting an ultrasound. The screen is made from a stretchable e-textile, so it will grow along with the mother.

Whose idea: Melodie Shiue, a designer.

Why it’s quasi-brilliant: PreVue can do wonders for the mental health of an expecting mother. It can bond parents with children before birth, and it may even minimize post-partum depression.

This concept is still in the ideation stage, so there’s no telling how clear the images will actually be, or how much something like this will cost.

While the idea may be great for expecting parents, we hope they won’t be proudly showing their belly pictures to all their friends. That could be a little awkward.

