IDEA OF THE DAY: Musical Wine Glasses That Will Entertain Your Dinner Guests

The idea: A full set of 12 glasses that cover a complete octave on the keyboard.



Whose idea: The Musical Glass

Why it’s brilliant: The graphics on these glasses mark the musical notation that will be played once you run your finger along the rim of the glass (as long as it is filled up with liquid).

You can buy a pair at Luna & Curious for about $38.

