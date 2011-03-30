IDEA OF THE DAY: Show Your Thanks By Sending A Beer And Beef Jerky Care Package

Photo: Thanks Bro

The idea: Thanks, Bro is a delivery service that lets you show thanks like a man: with beer and beef jerky.Choose a brand of beer, select a type of jerky, and customise a card. Your gift will be delivered and can even be packaged in a Yankees cap.



Who says chivalry is dead?

Whose idea: Josh Folan

Why it’s brilliant: There are few more creative ways to say thanks than with a pack of Stella and a salty snack.

Sadly, Thanks, Bro only delivers in Manhattan below 96th street.

We’re all for it (and secretly hoping this article will encourage someone to send us the care package).

