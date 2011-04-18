IDEA OF THE DAY: Walk By This Billboard, It Will recognise Your Face, And It Will Show You A Relevant Ad

The idea: Digital billboards that use facial recognition technology to deliver a relevant ad.When demoed, a man was looking at a digital sign that was currently advertising Tampax. When it recognised he was a man, the ad changed to Bud Light.



Whose idea: Jason Sosa, Alessio Signorini, and Christopher Piekarski of Immersive.

Why it’s brilliant: It’s a platform to sell multiple ads to target markets with minimal waste. Digital billboards are a $3.5 billion opportunity too.

