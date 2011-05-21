IDEA OF THE DAY: Get 25% Of The World's Beer Drinkers (Women) To Drink More

Photo: Carlsberg

The idea: Enclose a 4.5% alcohol beer in a well-designed bottle, skip the obnoxious television commercials, and place it on the shelves of high-end bars across Denmark this year (the beer is called “Copenhagen”), then roll it out to the rest of Europe and parts of Asia in 2012. Whose idea: Carlsberg



Why it’s brilliant: The “Copenhagen” is marketed as an alternative to white wine or champagne.

