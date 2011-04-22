IDEA OF THE DAY: Delivering Homemade Meals To Hungry College Students

Photo: sixteenmilesofstring via Flickr

The idea: GW Bites, a service that delivers reasonably-priced meals to hungry college students at George Washington University.The meals are cooked by fellow students, and after checking out the sample menu, the food looks quite healthy.



Whose idea: Cristina Roman, a senior at GW.

Why it’s brilliant: College students are hungry and busy. They also crave home-cooked meals after too many trips to the dining hall. This will save them time and give them comfort.

The potential to expand to other colleges could offer serious potential for big money as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.