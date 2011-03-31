IDEA OF THE DAY: Cure Migraines And Pneumonia Without Taking Medicine -- Just Wear A Hand Clip

The idea: If you have a headache or migraine, attaching the WunderClip to your hand will make your pain disappear in 5 to 15 minutes, says its creator.



As shown in the diagram, you have to stick the clip between your thumb and forefinger, which the website calls the “LI4 point on the hand.”

A modern take on acupressure, the WunderClip, which costs $9.24, can supposedly cure allergies, arthritis, ear infections, and even pneumonia.

Whose idea: Charles E. Boyer

Why it’s a bomb: Several Business Insider staffers tried on the WunderClip and were not impressed.

The most common complaint was that it was too difficult to squeeze on (think of a really tight clamp). Once on, it was too uncomfortable to wear for more than two minutes without getting thumb cramps.

If this works at all, it’s because it distracts you from the pain in your head and makes you focus on the pain in your hand instead.

Have a great idea you’d like tested? Send it to [email protected] and see if it stands up to our critical readers. Send samples to 119 5th Avenue, 7th Floor New York, NY 10003.

