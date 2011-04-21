IDEA OF THE DAY: Digital Signs Scattered Throughout Cities To Quickly Spread News And Emergencies

Photo: Smart City 24×7

The idea: Digital signs installed around a city to help spread emergency messages, show missing person reports, have maps, and give real-time transit updates.Whose idea: Tom Touchet and Dr. Mark Freeland of City24/7.



Why it’s brilliant: Not everyone is on Twitter, and for a breaking event while you’re out and about, these will do a great job of keeping you in the loop.

New York City has already ordered 250 units to be installed this year.

Below is a video that fully describes City24/7.

