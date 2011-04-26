IDEA OF THE DAY: Can't Hear Someone On A Call? Just Use Other Applications, Like Texting, Simultaneously

The idea: Innobell, an Android app for engaging with someone over the phone on multiple levels. You can friend them on Facebook, send them your location on a Google Map, and even play games with them.



If you’ve ever been in a noisy spot and can’t hear someone on the other line, texting them is now an option too.

Whose idea: Shai Magzimof

Why it’s brilliant: It’s the type of idea we’re surprised we didn’t think of years ago.

Why do phone calls need to be about voice communication only? With this app, they don’t.

Check out this video for more on Innobell:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

