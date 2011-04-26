IDEA OF THE DAY: Call Your Misplaced Car Keys

The idea: The Cobra Tag lets you call your lost keys the way you’d call your misplaced phone. The tag can be attached to pretty much anything you’re prone to misplace.



It’s hooked up to an Android-friendly app; when you press a button, the tag will start to beep.

Since it’s connected by Bluetooth, it only works within a certain range. However, the second the tag goes out of the phone’s range, an alarm will sound.

You’d have to be really careless to lose your keys with this tool.

Whose idea: Cobra

Why it’s kind of brilliant: Cobra Tag is perfect for anyone who’s prone to losing valuables, but the $60 price tag makes it a little unappealing. It’d be cheaper to buy a new set of keys.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.