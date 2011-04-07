IDEA OF THE DAY: Walk And Roll Over Water In An Airtight Plastic Ball

The idea: Roll over water in a giant inflatable ball like a hamster.





Walking water balls have been popping up in amusements parks around the U.S., as well as in China and Europe.

A person can spend 5 minutes in the ball on hot sunny days and longer at night (provided that you change the air every 5 minutes) according to Water Walking Ball USA.

Whose idea: Broadway At The Beach claims to be the first company to introduce walking water balls to Americans.

Why this is a bomb: The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recently urged consumers to avoid stepping into the airtight water balls, aka death traps. Besides suffocating, you are also in danger of impact injuries (rolling out of a pool onto concrete, which has happened) or drowning if the ball springs a leak.

Surprisingly, the Commission has not issued a product recall following this ominous statement: “CPSC does not know of any safe way to use this product.”

The balls may soon be harder to buy, however. Broadway At The Beach recently posted this message on its site: “Because of new US safety standards regarding of Water Walking Balls, we can not sell them anymore for US costumers, but we are still open for costumers from other countries!”

When you think about it, the hamsters have it way better.

