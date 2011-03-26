IDEA OF THE DAY: Can't Find Your Bike? Just Press This Key Fob And Look For The Light

This idea: Just like we need help finding cars in packed lots, sometimes it’s hard to locate bikes.



The Acousto Optical Lock will help you find it in no time.

Press a key fob to send an audio signal to a steel bike lock. The lock will then light up, making it easy to locate your ride.

Whose idea: Liu Yu

Why this is brilliant: It’s a time saver. You won’t have to walk around aimlessly, wondering where you put the darn thing.

No word yet on when this lock will be available in stores, but we’re eagerly awaiting its arrival.



