IDEA OF THE DAY: A Luggage Handle That Also Weighs Your Bag

The idea: The Handy Scale is a luggage handle that weighs your bag.



Just lift your suitcase and the scale will automatically display the amount in pounds.

Never pay that ridiculous airline fee again.

Whose idea: Baek Kil Hyun

Why it’s brilliant: It’s a pain having to pack luggage with weight limitations in mind.

Until this handle, people have had to guess the weight of their bags, and underestimating can cost a pretty penny.

This idea is still in the design stage, but we hope it retails soon!

