IDEA OF THE DAY: A Luggage Handle That Also Weighs Your Bag

The idea: The Handy Scale is a luggage handle that weighs your bag.
Just lift your suitcase and the scale will automatically display the amount in pounds.
Never pay that ridiculous airline fee again.
Whose idea: Baek Kil Hyun
Why it’s brilliant: It’s a pain having to pack luggage with weight limitations in mind.
Until this handle, people have had to guess the weight of their bags, and underestimating can cost a pretty penny.
This idea is still in the design stage, but we hope it retails soon!
