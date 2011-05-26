IDEA OF THE DAY: This Company Will Set Up A Luxurious Camping Experience In Your Backyard

Photo: Suburban Camping

The idea: Suburban Camping will set up your tent, roll out your sleeping bags and provide you with all the necessary snacks for a night outdoors. A one tent classic experience set up by an experienced outfitter will cost $350. Add-ons like outdoor movies and a s’ mores bar can cost up to $150.

Whose idea: Suburban Camping

Why it’s brilliant: It’s an expensive camping experience, but it’s cheaper than travelling to some far-off place. It’s also a time saver if you don’t have more than a weekend to get away.

