Analysts are giving up on Microsoft's smartphone business

Research firm IDC is predicting in a new forecast that Microsoft will not be able to revive its failing smartphone business.

“Despite all the effort Microsoft has put into the launch of Windows 10, IDC does not expect Microsoft’s share of the smartphone OS market to grow much over the coming years,” the report states.

Windows 10 Mobile, which launched alongside Windows 10 earlier this year, aims to make the company’s offerings competitive against Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android by introducing shared apps and features.

But so far it appears to be struggling to appeal to consumers, a trend that will continue through to 2019, according to IDC, which attributes the weakness to the lack of support from handset manufacturers.

IDC calculates that Windows’ share of the smartphone market will grow just 0.1 percentage points between 2015 and 2019, to 2.3%.

The report estimates that in 2019, iOS will have a 14.1% share of the market, down from 15.8% in 2015, while Android will take 82.6%, up from 81.2%.

In July, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the smartphone market, despite writing down more than $7.6 billion (£5 billion) on its purchase of Nokia’s smartphone division.

The company could be looking to make a last-ditch attempt to revive its business by introducing a Surface Phone, capitalising on the success of its Surface tablets, according to a report from Windows Central.

