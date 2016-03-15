The PC market may finally have found its bottom

The last few years have been rough for the PC market, as annual shipments have fallen almost 25% from their peak of 364 million units in 2011.

But as you can see in this chart from Statista, based on estimates from market research firm IDC, the plunge may finally be over. IDC predicts annual shipments to drop only another 8% between 2015 and 2020, for a compound annual “growth” rate of -0.5%. The stabilisation is a result of faster-than-expected Windows 10 adoption among companies and the rise of larger tablets, IDC says.

Of course, like any prediction, this should be taken with a grain of salt — after all, IDC is also the firm that predicted in 2011 that Microsoft’s Windows Phone would pass the iPhone by 2015, which most definitely did not happen.

