IDC, Forrester: IT Spending Pulling Back

Two research shops have cut back their IT spending projections for 2008. WSJ:



IDC now projects world-wide IT market growth of 5% this year, to $1.38 trillion, slowing from last year’s increase of 6%…In December, IDC projected 2008 IT spending would rise between 5.5% and 6%. In addition, IDC projected a 5% decline for the U.S. personal-computer market in 2008, compared with 2007 growth of 2%.

Forrester Research said it projects U.S. purchases of IT goods and services will rise 2.8%, down from its 4.6% forecast. The firm expects global purchases of IT goods and services to rise 6%, down from its previous forecast of 9%

For what it’s worth, the more cautious perspectives echo Cisco CEO John Chambers’ “very challenging comments” last month. On the flip side, the projections don’t jibe with an optimistic Lehman report on RIMM’s BlackBerry sales last week.

