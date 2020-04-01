Idaho became the first US state to ban transgender athletes from playing women's sports, saying they have 'stronger bones' and 'larger hearts'

Getty/Angela Weiss Transgender athletes can no longer compete in women’s sports in Idaho.

Idaho has become the first US state to ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

Governor Brad Little signed the bill Monday, which cites differences in male and female physiology that results in differing athletic capabilities.

A second bill was also passed which stops transgender people from changing the sex on their birth certificate, reports Reuters.

The Trevor Project, an organisation which provides suicide prevention services to the LGBTQ+ community, described it as a “sad day in the United States,” according to Complex.

Governor Brad Little signed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act on Monday, which cites differences in male and female physiology that results in differing athletic capabilities.

“Athletic teams or sports designated for females, women, or girls shall not be open to students of the male sex,” the bill states.

“Men generally have denser, stronger bones, tendons, and ligaments and larger hearts, greater lung volume per body mass, a higher red blood cell count, and higher haemoglobin.

“Men also have higher natural levels of testosterone, which affects traits such as hemoglobin levels, body fat content, the storage and use of carbohydrates, and the development of type 2 muscle fibres, all of which result in men being able to generate higher speed and power during physical activity.”

The bill claimed that the benefits of natural testosterone cannot be diminished by hormone treatments, and that having sex-specific teams promotes sex equality.

The Trevor Project, an organisation which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to the LGBTQ+ community, described the bill as dangerous and unconstitutional.

“It is a sad day in the United States when lawmakers are more determined to stop trans young people from playing games than to provide them with the care, support, and opportunities they need to survive and thrive,” it said in a statement, according to Complex.

