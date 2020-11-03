Results: Idaho's Jim Risch defends his Senate seat from Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan

Idaho incumbent Sen. Jim Risch faces off against Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan.

The state overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Idaho junior Sen. Jim Risch looks to defend his seat against Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan.

Risch is finishing his 12th year and his second term in the US Senate. He was easily reelected in 2014 after defeating his challenger by 30.6 percentage points. Risch’s fellow Republican senator, Sen. Mike Crapo, recently retained his seat in 2016 by a massive margin of 38.4 percentage points.

Jordan is a former Idaho state representative and a citizen of the Coeur d’Alene tribe.

In the 2016 presidential election, Idaho voted for President Donald Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton by 31.7 percentage points.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball with the University of Virginia Centre for Politics calls the match-up “safe” Republican.

